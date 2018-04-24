Woman caretaker at Mumbai school sexually assaults 4-year-old, held

The Byculla police have arrested a 60-year-old woman caretaker for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

The victim was a kindergarten student at a high-profile school in Mazagaon where the suspect worked. The child’s parents noticed that since the past two months, the girl was not ready to go to school, and appeared frightened when the subject was brought up.



“On Sunday night, when the parents inquired as to why she was scared, she revealed she had been sexually assaulted in the school toilet by a maushi (woman caretaker). The parents then visited Masina hospital in Byculla for a medical check-up which revealed that the girl had some injuries on her private parts. The principal of the school received a call from the parents following which the suspect was detained on Monday morning,” said an official from the Byculla police station.

The accused was identified by the victim as being responsible for the assault. “The incident took place in the toilet of the school. The classroom has complete CCTV footage, but the toilet did not have cameras. The girl claims the assault took place more than once, however, the accused has denied having committed any such act,” added the official.

She has been working at the school since 1999 and was expected to retire after a year. “We have registered a case on Monday evening and have arrested the accused woman. Further investigation is underway,” said Virendra Mishra, Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 3. The Byculla police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012.

Advocate Waris Pathan, the local MLA, visited the school on Monday evening and said, “I met the principal and other staff of the school and asked them to take the issue seriously. They claim they have suspended the woman. I have asked for counselling sessions for the students, as there may be a few others who could be victims of similar attacks but are afraid to come forward.”