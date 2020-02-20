e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Woman jogger run over by speeding truck

Woman jogger run over by speeding truck

mumbai Updated: Feb 20, 2020 00:29 IST
A 29-year-old banker, who was jogging near SEBI bhavan at Bandra Kurla Complex , was knocked down by a speeding concrete mixer truck on Wednesday morning. The victim, Rashmi Kumari Gopal Prasad, a resident of Bank of India quarters at BKC, died during treatment.

The accused, Jitendra Prasad, 23, lost control of the mixer truck and his helper Sunil Banvari, 41, a Kalva resident, who was seated next to him, was thrown out of the vehicle before it hit the banker. The helper was grievously injured.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 6.30 am when police control room received information about the accident. A team from BKC police was then sent to the spot.

Police found Rashmi and Sunil lying on the road with multiple injuries. They were rushed to Sion hospital where doctors declared Rashmi dead during treatment while Sunil is currently undergoing treatment.

Rashmi’s postmortem report suggested cause of death as “shock due to craniocerebral injury”. During questioning, Sunil revealed that Jitendra lost control over the vehicle which tilted making him (Sunil) fall out of the door.

“The driver tried to regain the control over the vehicle but it ended up knocking down the jogging woman,” said Anand Muley senior inspector BKC police station. Police arrested Jitendra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

