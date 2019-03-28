Woman’s body with 6 stab wounds found in Virar train, CCTV footage being examined

The body of an unidentified woman, with six stab wounds, was found in a coach behind the engine of 59038 Surat-Virar shuttle on Wednesday morning.

An on-duty Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, Sandeep Singh, discovered the body during a routine check at 6.45am, when the shuttle reached Valsad station, said Vasudev Sharma, inspector, Valsad RPF. However, before the body could be removed, the train pulled out of the station. The train was then halted at Pardi station, said Sharma.

The woman’s body had six stab wounds to the chest, shoulders and abdomen. She had a tattoo ‘Bachubhai Mashel’ on one of her hands, said the police. “We also found a red bag containing Rs 2,000, along with a few Solapuri bedsheets, sweaters, a trouser and other clothes,” said an officer.

The shuttle was examined at Virar, said Sharma. “We are examining the CCTV footage of all 11 stations from Surat to Virar.”

Sharma also said the police have ruled out robbery as a motive for the murder as the cash in the woman’s purse was not stolen. The Vapi GRP has registered a case of murder against unknown persons, he said.

