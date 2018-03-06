Woman’s head smashed, body dumped on footpath in Navi Mumbai

A woman, who was found with head injuries on a pavement in Sector-3 at Ghansoli on Monday night, was declared dead on arrival at the NMMC hospital where she was rushed to by the police. Cops said the woman was in her mid-30s.

“The woman’s head was smashed with a hard object. A few residents said she lived on the footpath and did odd jobs for a living. The body has been sent for autopsy and the report is awaited,” said senior inspector Shivajirao Awate from Kopar Khairane police station.

The police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“A probe has been initiated and the accused will be arrested soon,” Awate said.