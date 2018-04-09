Woman sexually assaulted by husband’s friend in Mumbai

A 20-year-old woman, who was waiting for her husband near Worli Naka during the wee hours of Thursday, was sexually assaulted by a man, from her locality. The accused, Akash Waghmare, is also a friend of her husband. The woman informed her husband about the incident, following which they approached the Worli police to register a case on Saturday. The police are investigating the matter further.

The woman in her complaint said that on Wednesday, around 10:45pm, she had left her residence in Worli to meet her grandmother, who was admitted in Bhabha Hospital, Bandra for an eye surgery.

“The woman said that using a patient’s mobile phone at the hospital, she contacted her husband around 1:30am on Thursday and informed about being in Bandra. Her husband asked her to meet him at Canara Bank near Worli Naka. She boarded a taxi and reached the decided location, but her husband was not there,” said an officer from Worli police station.

The woman got married six months ago, and resides near Worli Naka with her husband, who works in a private firm.

“The women alleged that when she was waiting for her husband, Waghmare approached her and claimed that he was her husband’s friend. The man told the woman that he would call her husband and find his whereabouts, and pretended to call him. But when the woman’s husband did not reach the spot despite the call, the victim got suspicious of the man and began walking towards her house. The accused began to stalk her. He molested her on the way. She fought him and fled from the spot. Her husband later did confirm that the Waghmare was indeed his friend,” said an official.

The couple then approached the Worli police station and register a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.