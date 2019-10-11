Woman suicide case: Cops arrest husband and father-in-law

mumbai

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:44 IST

More than a month after a 28-year-old woman murdered her two sons and ended her life, the Kasarvadavli police arrested her husband and father-in-law for abetment of suicide. The two were arrested from Thane court while trying to seek anticipatory bail, said the police.

The incident took place on September 1 in a residential complex along Ghodbunder Road. The woman first hanged her two sons, aged 4 and 5, and then committed suicide. She also left a suicide note, blaming her husband and in-laws for physically and mentally assaulting her for past many years. She had complained against her husband and in-laws in Kutch police station several times and was also fighting a custody battle for her two sons with her in-laws.

Kishore Khairnar, senior police officer of Kasarvadavli police station, said, “The woman’s in-laws live in Gujarat. We had sent two teams to Gujarat to trace her husband and father-in-law, whom she had blamed in the suicide note. The two were absconding. On Tuesday, the two came to Thane court to seek anticipatory bail.”

The police got a tip-off and arrested them. The two had been allegedly harassing the woman since 2017. Khairnar said the two were arrested for abetment and remanded in police custody till October 11.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:44 IST