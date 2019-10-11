e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Woman suicide case: Cops arrest husband and father-in-law

mumbai Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:44 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

More than a month after a 28-year-old woman murdered her two sons and ended her life, the Kasarvadavli police arrested her husband and father-in-law for abetment of suicide. The two were arrested from Thane court while trying to seek anticipatory bail, said the police.

The incident took place on September 1 in a residential complex along Ghodbunder Road. The woman first hanged her two sons, aged 4 and 5, and then committed suicide. She also left a suicide note, blaming her husband and in-laws for physically and mentally assaulting her for past many years. She had complained against her husband and in-laws in Kutch police station several times and was also fighting a custody battle for her two sons with her in-laws.

Kishore Khairnar, senior police officer of Kasarvadavli police station, said, “The woman’s in-laws live in Gujarat. We had sent two teams to Gujarat to trace her husband and father-in-law, whom she had blamed in the suicide note. The two were absconding. On Tuesday, the two came to Thane court to seek anticipatory bail.”

The police got a tip-off and arrested them. The two had been allegedly harassing the woman since 2017. Khairnar said the two were arrested for abetment and remanded in police custody till October 11.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:44 IST

top news
Mamallapuram turns a fortress for PM Modi-Xi Jinping’s informal summit
Mamallapuram turns a fortress for PM Modi-Xi Jinping’s informal summit
Oct 11, 2019 00:48 IST
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 22:36 IST
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
Oct 10, 2019 19:52 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
Oct 10, 2019 20:54 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
No Rating Movie Review: ‘The Sky is Pink’ makes you laugh and cry
No Rating Movie Review: ‘The Sky is Pink’ makes you laugh and cry
Oct 10, 2019 20:53 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News