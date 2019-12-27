Wonders Park to get ₹28-crore makeover

mumbai

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 01:13 IST

Navi Mumbai Seven years after it was opened, Wonders Park at Nerul is all set to get a makeover.

A favourite haunt of children, the park, in the heart of the city, sprawls over 34 acres.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will introduce new rides and add more features to the park by spending ₹28 crore.

Surendra Patil, city engineer of NMMC, said, “The plan has been approved and tendering process would start. This might take more than six months. We have a budget of ₹28 crore for the makeover.”

Among other works, a musical fountain would be built and CCTV cameras installed.

Since the inauguration of the park in 2012, the officials had to shut the joy rides twice for maintenance issue.

In 2015, the rides at the park were shut between September and January. A technical glitch shut the rides again in 2017 for a few days.

Sudesh Rane, 34, a Nerul resident, said, “As the park is popular, more rides and better facilities would pull more crowd.”

The park has a toy train, an open-air amphitheatre, a pond and miniature sculptures of the Seven Wonders of the World. The entry fee is ₹35 for adults and ₹25 for children, excluding charges for rides.

Deepti Belvankar, 39, a Kharghar resident, said, “I am frequently go to the park with my kids. More rides at the park will reduce the burden on old rides and attract more people.”

Around 5,000 people visit the park every day and footfalls increase during weekends.

Ravi Srivastav, an activist, said, “Officials need to ensure the facilities are maintained regularly.”