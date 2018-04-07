Work to beautify Mumbai’s 153-year-old Flora Fountain to start this month-end

After a delay of over nine months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin the beautification work by the end of this month, which is likely to be completed by the end of 2018.

The project, which is a part of the restoration of the 153-year-old Flora Fountain, involves landscaping of the surrounding area and developing it into a tourist attraction. Its proposal is slated to come before the standing committee on Saturday.

The BMC had invited tenders for this phase seven times, but received bids 50% more than their cost estimate, forcing them to eliminate those. The cost of the project was pegged at Rs2.67 core, when it was conceptualised in March 2016.

A civic official from the heritage cell said, “We have scrapped seven tenders previously because we don’t want to comprise on quality and look of the fountain and its surroundings.”

It has received two bidders this time. HiTech architects have emerged as the lowest bidder and will be given the contract. In this phase, the BMC plans to remove the existing decorative garden mount around the fountain, to give citizens access to fountain.

The area will be refurbished with smooth basalt slabs, to preserve its heritage look.

The metal railings around it will be replaced with wrought iron railings. The BMC plans to install heritage lights around the fountain to give it a golden glow.