e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / World’s 1st actor-performer humanoid to attend IIT fest

World’s 1st actor-performer humanoid to attend IIT fest

mumbai Updated: Dec 17, 2019 00:26 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

You can meet the world’s first actor-performer humanoid, RoboThespian, at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) campus in Powai next month.

In a three-day visit to the city, RoboThespian will be a part of Techfest, IIT-B’s annual science and technology festival, scheduled to be held between January 3 and 5, 2020.

This will be RoboThespian’s first visit to India, during which, it will exhibit this year’s Techfest theme “DaVincian Spectacle: A Fusion of Art and Science”.

Techfest’s organising committee is hopeful that the humanoid will enthral the visitors of all ages.

“RoboThespian’s elegant movements, extraordinary body language and emotion-conveying skills make him the perfect talking robot,” said the organising committee in an official statement.

Developed by the United-Kingdom-based technology company Engineered Arts, an acting humanoid is designed for human interaction in a public environment.

The eyes of the humanoid consist Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) that can express emotions and feelings to match the words he speaks. The robot is capable of making movements that are similar to humans, with some movements handled by air muscles and others by servo motors. The robot can sing, dance and perform on stage and mimic the movements of any audience member, using a motion capture software. RoboThespian can also recognise faces and track people in a crowd.

Additionally, the robot can guess a person’s age, gender and facial expressions and speak more than 30 languages in 70 voices.

RoboThespian can also integrate video projection, lighting, multi-channel sound, for a unique, futuristic theatre experience.

top news
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states ahead of big meet
Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states ahead of big meet
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News