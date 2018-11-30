Wrong questions won’t be counted: Mumbai University assures BMS students

The Board of Examination (BoE) of University of Mumbai on Wednesday decided not to consider the wrong questions that were asked in the examination of Third Year Bachelor of Management Studies (TYBMS) students and instead give marks based on the student’s performance in the remaining questions.

The decision comes 10 days after TYBMS students were given wrong question papers, based on old syllabus, meant for repeater candidates.

“We will ensure that students do not suffer because of this mistake. It has been decided that the question where students from the two colleges score the lowest will be ignored and the marks obtained from the remaining questions will be extrapolated to the total marks,” said an official from the university.

Last week, while the TYBMS students were all fresh candidates appearing for the logistics and supply chain management paper, many were handed over a question paper based on the old paper pattern, meant for repeat candidates.

Each subject offered by the university has a specific subject code, including separate codes for separate paper patterns (depending on old and new syllabi ) of the same subject.

While the code for the new syllabus of the logistics and supply chain management subject was 46001, students of at least five city colleges were handed over a question paper with the subject code 31263, based on the old paper pattern.

While the university is yet to inform colleges of this decision, college teachers have said that the solution is not appropriate.

“There is no difference in syllabus so there’s no point of dropping the wrong question,” said a professor on condition of anonymity.

“The new paper pattern is more scoring because it has 20% objective type questions which is very easy to score. So, students who got the old syllabus are at a loss,” the professor further said

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 01:11 IST