Youngsters wear red to raise voice against climate change

mumbai

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 00:30 IST

To raise awareness about climate change, a group of youngsters from the city have started a unique form of protest — they assemble at various landmarks in the city, wearing red clothes, and conduct street plays or speak to people. Next week, the group will join a rally — about the ill-effects of firecrackers on animals — where they will speak about climate change .

“When authorities started clamping down on gatherings in the city that were speaking out on the Aarey issue, or environmental problems in general, we decided that a few of us could simply gather wearing red clothes to attract the attention of people,” said Rayyan Shaikh, a member of Extinction Rebellion, a group which had earlier held a protest against the felling of trees at Aarey Milk Colony. The group has held demonstrations near the ‘I Love Mumbai’ installation in Juhu and the ‘Love Byculla’ installation.

Shaikh said the idea to wear red clothes, be it a red kurta, red salwar kameez or a red saree, is because the colour has various connotations to it. “Here, it signifies life and blood, as well as danger because in the next 20 years, 8 million species will go extinct,” said Shaikh.

Meher Abadian, a veterinary doctor, said the group has called the initiative the Red Saree Movement. She said the group chose the name as they wanted more women to be a part of it. “Historically, it has been observed that a movement where women are associated has always served a purpose, be it Gulabi Gang or Chipko movement. Which is why we want more and more women to be a part of this,” said Abadian.

Earlier this year, a group of protestors in England, called the Red Brigade, had gathered at Porthmeor Beach at St Ives, Cornwall, to draw attention to climate change, the extinction of marine life and the threat of rising sea levels.

