Yuva Sena emerge victorious in Mumbai University Senate election, wipe out ABVP

The Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena defeated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the Mumbai University Senate election on Thursday.

The youth wing of Sena won all 10 seats, wiping out the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sister organisation. YUVA registered these wins with a high margin.

Given the political scenario and the ties between the Sena and the BJP, the win assumes significance as Thackeray has scored over the BJP.

Thackeray, who celebrated with the Yuva Sena cadre at Sena Bhavan said that this win is a “victory of faith in the Sena”.

Thackeray called it an “important” one as it was a “fight against the ABVP”.

Speaking to reporters at the Sena headquarters, Thackeray said, “The credit of the win is being given to me, but it is the victory of the entire team, which has been working towards it for the last eight years.”

In 2010, Yuva Sena had won eight of 10 seats in the Senate elections.

Thackeray said there was no “anti-incumbency”, and they managed to improve on their tally in this election.

Thackeray has been taking up various issues related to the Mumbai University including the delay in the paper assessment last year.

He even took a delegation to Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao demanding the resignation of former MU vice chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh.

Thackeray expressed confidence that like they have increased their tally in Senate elections, the Sena will double its tally in the Maharashtra Assembly in 2019 as the party is doing good work.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also congratulated the Yuva Sena cadre at Sena Bhavan.