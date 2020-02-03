Guruvani: Teachers can transform lives

mumbai

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 16:44 IST

What is the biggest professional challenge you face in your role as principal?

A principal is completely responsible for the efficient running of the school. Some of the challenges faced are, maintaining discipline in school, improve teaching effectiveness by motivating the teachers, facilitating healthy communication to maintain harmony among staff and guiding parents to understand their child better, decision making.

Other responsibilities include, designing curriculum with the help of the teaching staff, and overlook the implementation and modification of it, creating a healthy and safe environment that promotes teachers’ and students growth.

Once a teacher always a teacher. Do you agree?

Yes, I agree.

Teachers play a vital role in shaping and moulding a child to face life’s challenges. “Engineer is the one who builds up the building but teachers are the greatest who build up human souls,” goes a Chinese saying. Teaching is the only job where you find people respecting you till you are retired and even after that.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays. Your comments.

Success these days is measured in terms of marks children get, and money an adult earns. And that’s where the problem lies. Success should be measured in terms of happiness.

What emphasis do you put on teacher training?

Teachers can transform lives. Students’ achievement depends on their professional growth. It is correlated, as a teacher can help a student develop a skill and improve in their skill-set.

What is your view is Gen next’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

Gen next’s biggest strength is that they are more focused. They know what they want to achieve in life and how to go about it. They are living in an age where information is available at the fingertip. This can be overwhelming and at the same time detrimental. Gen-next are the future leaders of tomorrow.

They are the key factor in improvement, change, and growth in the world.

It is therefore important that their minds be harnessed productively. Also, empathy will go a long way in improving interpersonal relationships and the world at large.

How can the elderly contribute to a student’s growth?

The elderly plays a pivotal and bigger role in the student’s growth by sharing their knowledge and life experiences. The students benefit from it.

The elderly helps in mentoring a child. They share real-life experiences and perspective which helps in the emotional building of a child.

Role of media in education?

Media plays an important role. In a time when everyone is active on social media, students tend to grasp more information online.