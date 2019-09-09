Kalyan school Mumbai inaugurates English club

mumbai

Sep 09, 2019

Narayana E Techno School, Kalyan, inaugurated the Narayana English Club (NEC) at the school premises.

The chief guests — Nikhil Kotian, director of MNC; Naisha Rajani, who runs Eradicate Hunger; and child artist Matysh Kotian — were given a floral welcome before the inauguration ceremony. The programme commenced with lighting of the lamp, remembering Goddess Saraswati.

The chief guests, principal and other dignitaries unveiled the plaque.

The school’s principal, Nikita Kothari, briefed students on importance of education, values and teachings of life. Kotian made the audience aware of the importance of academic and co-curricular achievements and praised the school for raising the educational standard in the city.

The students then presented several cultural events, including a skit to highlight the importance of English language. As the event came to a close, the NEC leaders and members of the respective classes received badges, followed by an oath-taking ceremony, during which the students pledged they would abide by the rules and regulations of the club.

Rajani spoke to the students about the importance of her drive. She also made the students take an Oath that they would not waste food / water and some point in their life they would work towards eradicating hunger. The event ended with the principal thanking the dignitaries and the students and teachers.

Sep 09, 2019