Students in Mumbai write to PM Modi on his birthday

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:39 IST

Students of St Mary’s High School, Dahisar (East), wrote letters wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very happy birthday.

They thanked him for the different parameters set up during his time in office and expressed admiration for the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’ which has taught them to keep the vicinity clean and maintain personal hygiene.

In their letters, they mentioned how Yoga Day helped to keep their minds fresh and limbs supple and flexible.

The students thanked PM Modi for various campaigns like ‘Beti Padao Beti Bachao’, Make in India, Skill Up India, along with support for start-ups, smart cities and most recently, the Chandrayaan II mission.

Students thanked him for teaching them to look upward with confidence, forward with hope and backward with gratitude.

They praised Narendra Modi for teaching them to be positive, rational, practical, optimistic, realistic and idealistic students of the country.

The students thanked him for providing a multidimensional platform from which they showcased their talents and for making the world admire India under his leadership.

students celebrate teachers’ Day

Teacher’s Day was celebrated at St Mary’s High School, Dahisar (East) recently, with students showcasing their gratitude for their educators.

The council members, discipline in-charge along with monitors and assistant monitors gave a warm welcome to all the school teachers. They had a special assembly for the teachers.

As part of the entertainment programme, students enacted comedic skits following which teachers were treated to snacks and lunch. The teachers later took part in various fun events like the ramp walk, musical chairs, etc.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 13:33 IST