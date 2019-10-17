Students of Ryan International school Mumbai take part in mock UN event

mumbai

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:35 IST

The Ryan International Group of Schools recently organised an Indian model United Nation (INMUN) event. Around 800 delegates participated in the event.

Ryan International School, Nallasopara, played the role of Mongolia, and the team consisted of Prapti Solanki, Osheen Kumar and Mohit Mishra. They discussed issues concerned with international security and disarmament. The aim of the event was to familiarise students with global issues and encourage them to engage with current affairs.

Santacruz school kids celebrates Navratri.

Diwali Celebrations

St Xavier’s High School, Borivli, recently celebrated Diwali festival where students from Class 1 to 5 participated in various activities.

Students had the following competitions — paper rangoli (colouring) for Class 1; paper rangoli (collage) for Class 2; lamp decoration for Class 3; lantern-making for Class 4; and door-bunting making for Class 5.

Students were awarded with a certificate for their art work. Students also made beautiful hand-made items and gave it to their friends, and wished them on the occasion.

Sweets were exchanged in the class.

Blue Colour Day

To emphasise the importance of the colour blue, Arunodaya Public School, Thane, organised a Blue Colour Day for students of the pre-primary section.

Students came dressed in different shades of blue, carried their favourite blue-coloured object and spoke few sentences about the coliur. Even all the teachers were dressed in the shades of blue.

Principal Nikita Kothari encouraged the students to participate in the activities.

Students participated in activities such as colouring and dab painting.

