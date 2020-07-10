AR Rahman on Dil Bechara: ‘The film has so much heart, and now, memories of Sushant Singh Rajput’

music

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 09:32 IST

Music maestro AR Rahman, who has composed the music of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, spoke about the film and its music, mentioning how he was aware it had a lot of heart.

Speaking to Mid Day in an interview, he said: “When I write songs, I let them breathe for some time and then present them to the director. It was a great experience collaborating with Mukesh (director Mukesh Chhabra) on this film; his enthusiasm is infectious. This album is carefully curated because the film has so much heart, and now, memories of Sushant.” The actor died on June 14.

The film’s lyrics are by popular composer Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film’s trailer, which was unveiled earlier this week, has become a rallying point for many fans of the late actor. Their enthusiasm has made it a big hit online with the trailer garnering highest likes ever.

Adapted from John Green’s famous novel The Fault In Our Stars, the heartwarming trailer has several power-packed dialogues that beautifully defines love and life. Fans of the late actor were seen going gaga over a particular scene from the trailer where Rajput delivers an important message about living the life to the fullest. “Janm kab lena hai aur marna kab hai hum decide nahi kar sakte, par kaise jeena hai vo hum decide kar sakte hain,” Rajput delivers the dialogue right in the middle of the trailer.

Terming the dialogue as their “favourite”, from the flick, several social media users have posted screengrabs of the dialogue lauding Rajput for his dialogue delivery.

While the trailer introduces late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a chirpy, cheerful college student, full of zeal to live life, his co-star Sanjana Sanghi’s character is introduced as a shy, and quiet girl battling cancer. As the trailer proceeds, the duo is seen drawing closer, sharing light-hearted banter before finally falling in love and deciding to live the remaining part of Sanjana’s life to the fullest. Besides the heart-melting visuals, the trailer hints at an equally mesmerising soundtrack of the film.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios the film is set to release on the streaming platform on July 24.

(With ANI inputs)

