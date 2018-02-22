Diljit Dosanjh’s new song from CON.FI.DEN.TIAL. gets 3.8 million views in a day

Actor Diljit Dosanjh has released a new single from his recent album CON.FI.DEN.TIAL. Titled High End, the song is about three minutes long and features the 34-year-old actor-singer itself. The video has garnered 3.8 million views in a day.

The Udta Punjab star looks dapper in the video, where he steps out of his private jet for an interview.

Catchy lyrics and hip tune add to the overall feel of the song.

The song is penned by Rav Hanjra and music is given by Snappy.

