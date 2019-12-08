Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Sonam Bajwa to play an old couple in new Bhangra number, jokes about his look. See pics

music

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to release a new Bhangra number and has shared several pictures of himself in the disguise of an old man, probably his look from the song. The actor will be seen alongside Sonam Bajwa in the music video.

Sharing the pictures he wrote, “ NEW FAMILY BHANGRA SONG IS ON THE WAY WITH MY FAV.” While Diljit sports a long beard, spectacles and a fake paunch and is in formals with a check jacket and a matching turban, Sonam is in a kurta salwar with a dupatta on her head and is wearing a wig to look several decades older than her real self. A still from the song shows Diljit leaning his head on Sonam’s shoulder, who is seen wearing red headphones. He captioned the picture on Twitter, “THIS COULD BE US ...BUT U NEVER MUSHI MUSHI.”

Diljit also shared a boomerang video of them performing a dance step from the song. The actor shared few more pictures in the get-up, cracking jokes on himself. Sharing two pictures of himself on Twitter, he said, “When you see Your Crush entering the park ...Then you realize her husband is right behind her.”

Another picture shows Diljit checking out his smartphone and the caption reads, “Social Media Game is STILL VERY STRONG BRUH.”

Diljit and Sonam have earlier worked in Punjabi films such as Punjab 1984, Super Singh and Sardaar Ji 2.

Diljit is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming romantic comedy, Good Newwz. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film revolves around two couples with the same surname that leads to a big goof-up at an IVF clinic. The film is set to hit theatres on December 27.

The makers have already released two dance numbers from the film: Chandigarh Mein and Sauda Khara Khara. While the former is an original creation, the latter is a popular ’90s number and has been recreated by the original singer, Sukhbir.

