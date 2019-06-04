K-Pop band VAV: Want to work with Aamir Khan ever since we saw 3 Idiots

You would have been living under a rock if you are still unaware of the craze that’s K-Pop! And, when six members of the K-Pop boy band VAV performed in Delhi and Imphal, over the weekend, the auditoriums had to be packed. One of the biggest names of this music genre to have performed in India till date, VAV has members with cool stage names — Ayno, Baron, Lou, Ace, Ziu and St Van. Lou, says, “I can speak English” to which Ziu quickly adds, “Hi, Namaste!” The rest of the conversation takes place with the help of an interpreter.

The soaring mercury failed to dampen their excitement on their maiden trip to India, as they wished to taste “Indian kulfi” over Korean Bingsu to beat the heat. Temperatures also soared when they sang bits of Bollywood numbers Pehla Nasha and All Izz Well. So, is there an Indian artist they want to collaborate with? “Aamir Khan, without any doubt!” Mention that he’s an actor and not a musician, and Lou says, “Our personal favourite is [the song] All Izz Well, 3 Idiots (2009) is the most famous Indian movie in Korea. We’ve watched several Indian movies, this is our favourite. We want to work with Aamir since we have seen 3 Idiots. He’s good at acting!”

Mention the Indian rapping scene and the film Gully Boy and they’re excited. “We watched the trailer and heard the Gully Boy songs. We know that genre is the new thing in India,” says St Van. Ayno adds, “We welcome any collaborative performances with Indian musicians.” Citing their popular number Senorita, Lou adds, “It includes some Latin pop and also Spanish so we can appeal to the Spanish audience and that country. We think it also gives an additional point to our fans to connect with us.”

On this trip, they weren’t able to explore much of India, but they wished to try “most traditional, delicious Indian food”, and “visit the Taj Mahal”. Ayno says, “I really want to touch a real elephant. The elephant is the first thing that comes to my mind when I think of India.” But, Baron and Ace say they had plans to buy some “traditional Indian clothes” for friends back home.

They are amazed by the fans who notice minute details about their performances on stage. St Van says, “I once bought some clothes from America when we were on a tour, and showed its many pictures on social network. Next time, the store manager told me that many fans visited the store, bought the same clothes and uploaded their pictures on Instagram. I was amazed, and appreciate the fans’ efforts to copy and upload our fashion styles and colour. Some fans even copied the way we wear belts over our suits, and uploaded their videos on internet.”

Such is the fandom that this band has. So, after a concert is over, Ace says he always “checks fan videos on social media before going to sleep”.

