Home / Music / Kanika Kapoor has low haemoglobin, will have to wait a few days to donate plasma, say doctors

Singer Kanika Kapoor’s blood sample has been found fit for plasma donation. However, as the haemoglobin quantity is on the lower side, she will have to wait a few days before donating.

music Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus.
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has to wait for some time to donate plasma, a senior official of King George’s Medical University said.

“Blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined and almost all parameters pertaining to plasma donation were found to be appropriate. However, the haemoglobin quantity was found less than the standard. Hence, she has to wait for a few days for plasma donation,” KGMU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof M L B Bhatt, told PTI on Tuesday.

The Head of Department of Transfusion Medicine at KGMU, Dr Tulika Chandra said, “The blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined for the purpose of plasma donation, and it was found positive. But she has to wait for some time.”

 

Stay Home Stay Safe 🙏🏼

Kanika Kapoor, who had recovered from Covid-19, gave her blood sample on Monday for testing at the KGMU. The popular singer had tested positive for novel coronavirus on March 20.

She had also come under attack for being “negligent” and “not observing” self-quarantine despite returning from the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic.

