Home / Music / Katy Perry reveals suicidal thoughts after break-up with Orlando Bloom in 2017: ‘It literally broke me in half’

Katy Perry reveals suicidal thoughts after break-up with Orlando Bloom in 2017: ‘It literally broke me in half’

Katy Perry said that she was devastated by her break-up with now-fiancé Orlando Bloom in 2017, as well as the failure of her album Witness.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 09:29 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Katy Perry, who is now expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom, was gutted when they broke up in 2017.
Katy Perry, who is now expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom, was gutted when they broke up in 2017.
         

Singer Katy Perry talked about hitting rock-bottom and revealed that she contemplated suicide in 2017 after her split from now-fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. She was also reeling from a professional setback -- her album Witness fell way short of the success of her 2013 release Prism.

Talking to radio station SiriusXM CBC, Katy said, “My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up and up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic.”

“I had given so much out, and it literally broke me in half. I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be. And then I was excited about flying high off the next record. But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed,” she said.

Katy said that it was her faith and gratitude that saved her. “It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way. And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time,” she said.

Also see: Radhika Madan’s homemade dance video will drive away those Monday blues. Watch

“Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped. But I found the ways to be grateful. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, ‘I am grateful, I am grateful!’; even though I am in a sh***y mood,” she added.

Katy and Orlando began dating in 2016 and briefly broke up in February 2017, only to rekindle their romance a few months later. The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and announced that they were expecting their first child in March this year.

The news of her pregnancy was announced by Katy in the music video of her single Never Worn White. She then tweeted, “omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” followed by, “or carry around a big purse lol.” Later, Orlando announced that they were having a baby girl.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

