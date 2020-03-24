Madonna posts bizarre bathtub video, calls Covid-19 ‘great equalizer’, gets flooded with hate. Watch

music

A video posted by popstar Madonna has been criticised online. On Monday, Madonna shared a bizarre video on Instagram, which shows her talking about the coronavirus pandemic from inside a bathtub. She called it ‘the great equalizer’.

The clip shows Madonna sitting in a bathtub with milky water and rose petals, and soft piano music playing in the background. “That’s the thing about Covid-19,” she says. “It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell.”

She adds, “It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it. What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways -- and what’s wonderful about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways. Like I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, we are all in the same boat. And if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.”

Madonna’s stunt did little to calm her fans. The comments section was flooded with criticism. “Sorry my queen, love u so much, but we’re not equal. We can die from the same diseases, but the poor will suffer the most. Do not romanticise nothing of this tragedy,” one person wrote. “This video is stupid. We all know that you are in your own rich confinement. You live in other reality Madge. Stop it. With petals on your rich bath, oh my god. Covid19 makes distinction cause you can afford your own respiratory machine. Stop trivialize this awful situation please.” Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton wrote in the comments, “I love you, but this is just dumb. You come across as uneducated and painfully out of touch. You are my #1 favorite artist of all time, but this makes me angry!”

More than 350000 people worldwide have been infected by the virus, which has claimed around 15000 lives.

