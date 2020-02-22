e-paper
Home / Music / Member of Mika Singh's team allegedly committed suicide, says police

Member of Mika Singh’s team allegedly committed suicide, says police

Mika Singh’s staff member Saumya Khan was found dead at his studio on Friday. The police has registered a case of accidental death.

music Updated: Feb 22, 2020 14:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mika Singh’s employee killed herself by consuming sleeping pills, alleges police.
Mika Singh's employee killed herself by consuming sleeping pills, alleges police.
         

Saumya Khan, a member of singer Mika Singh’s team, who used to work at his studio in Andheri, allegedly committed suicide on February 2, the police said on Friday. Saumya reportedly consumed sleeping pills and was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

PTI reports that Saumya lived near the singer’s Four Bungalows studio. According to Senior Inspector Raghvendra Thakur of Versova police station, her body has been handed over to her next of kin. “The incident happened on February 2. We have not found any foul play in the case and have registered an accidental death report (ADR),” he said.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Inspector P Bhosle of the Versova police station said on Friday that her body was found in the living room of the first floor of Mika’s studio at Bungalow No 19, MHADA colony in the SVP Nagar area of Four Bungalows at around 10:15 pm. She was reportedly staying alone and was suffering from depression.

Bhosle said Saumya returned from a party at around 7 am and did not come out till late in the evening. At around 10:15 pm, some workers, who were on the ground floor of the studio, went upstairs to check on her. They found her lying motionless. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead, Bhosle said.

Also read: Mentalhood trailer: Karisma Kapoor is the stressed ‘momzilla’ of 3 kids, Dino Morea is stay-at-home dad

 

Mika had shared the news on Instagram and extended condolences to her family. Sharing a picture of Saumya on his account, he wrote, “Waheguru ji ka Khalsa Waheguru ji ki fateh . Very sad to Announce that ,Our dear @saumya.samy has left us for heavenly abode, leaving behind with us her Beautiful memories she left this world at a very young age. May God bless her soul rest in peace . My heartfelt condolences to her family and her husband @official_zohebkhan ...”

(With PTI inputs)

