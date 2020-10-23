e-paper
Home / Music / Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh pre-wedding ceremonies begin, pics from haldi and mehendi ceremonies leaked

Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh pre-wedding ceremonies begin, pics from haldi and mehendi ceremonies leaked

Neha Kakkar can be seen happily posing in yellow-coloured saree in pictures from her haldi ceremony. Check out images from her pre-wedding ceremonies as she gets ready to tie the knot with Rohanpreet Singh.

music Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 15:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Neha Kakkar is all set to marry Rohanpreet Singh.
Singer Neha Kakkar is all set to tie the knot and pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies surfaced online Friday afternoon. She is reportedly trying the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh on October 24 in Delhi. Pictures from her haldi and mehendi ceremonies are going viral.

Neha can be seen posing for pictures as she gets her hands decorated with mehendi in one of the pictures. Other images show group photos of people getting clicked at a haldi ceremony. The mehendi artists also shared pictures.

While fans kept speculating whether it is a real wedding or a marketing stunt for her new song Nehu Da Vyah, Rohanpreet also posted a video from the time when Neha first met his parents. To dispel all doubts, Neha later shared a video from their roka ceremony. However, neither Neha nor Rohanpreet have shared any statement or confirmation about the wedding, apart from the social media posts hinting at the marriage.

Media reports claimed that Neha and Rohanpreet had a registered marriage on Thursday in Delhi. Neha had also posted a family picture from inside the flight as she flew to Delhi on Thursday, October 22. The wedding ceremony is likely to take place on October 24.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor calls Malaika Arora a ‘fool’ in birthday wish, Kareena Kapoor wishes her ‘gluten-free bread and tiny drop of gin’

Neha had also posted pictures from the time when Rohanpreet proposed to her. She wrote, “The day He proposed to Me!! @rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah.”

 

An invitation card of their wedding reception was recently leaked online. As per the invite, the reception will be held on October 26 at The Amaltas, in Mohali, Punjab.

