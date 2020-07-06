e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dies at 91

Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dies at 91

Italian composer Ennio Morricone, the mastermind behind many iconic Spaghetti Western soundtracks, has died following complications from a fall at the age of 91.

music Updated: Jul 06, 2020 12:57 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died at the age of 91.
Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died at the age of 91.(REUTERS)
         

Ennio Morricone, the Italian composer whose haunting scores to Spaghetti Westerns like A Fistful of Dollars and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly helped define a cinematic era, has died Italian news agency ANSA said on Monday. He was 91.

Ansa said Morricone had broken his femur some days ago and died during the night in a clinic in Rome. Born in Rome in 1928, Morricone wrote scores for some 400 films but his name was most closely linked with the director Sergio Leone with whom he worked on the now-classic Spaghetti Westerns as well as Once Upon a Time in America.

Morricone worked in almost all film genres — from horror to comedy — and some of his melodies are perhaps more famous than the films he wrote them for.

top news
China pulls back troops in Galwan Valley by at least a km: Official
China pulls back troops in Galwan Valley by at least a km: Official
‘No need to panic’, says Kejriwal as Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 1 lakh mark
‘No need to panic’, says Kejriwal as Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 1 lakh mark
3 more Kanpur cops suspected of ‘leaking raid info’ to Vikas Dubey suspended
3 more Kanpur cops suspected of ‘leaking raid info’ to Vikas Dubey suspended
Kuwait expat bill cleared, 8 lakh Indians could be forced to leave
Kuwait expat bill cleared, 8 lakh Indians could be forced to leave
China reports suspected case of ‘Black Death’ plague. All you need to know
China reports suspected case of ‘Black Death’ plague. All you need to know
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
‘Virat Kohli could never be the cool ice man like MS Dhoni’
‘Virat Kohli could never be the cool ice man like MS Dhoni’
‘Cost me a lot’: Sona Mohapatra on calling out Anu Malik, Salman Khan
‘Cost me a lot’: Sona Mohapatra on calling out Anu Malik, Salman Khan
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyChennai LockdownSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In