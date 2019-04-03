Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas announce Jonas Brothers’ new song Cool amid divorce rumours

American band Jonas Brothers will release their new song, Cool on Friday, April 5, the band has announced. Making the announcement, American singer Nick Jonas asked fans to pre-order the song. Sharing a picture of the three brothers, Nick wrote on Instagram, “drops Friday! Pre-save the song at JonasBrothers.com to hear it first.” Will we get to see Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra in the single as we did in the recent song, Sucker? Only time will tell. Priyanka, too, shared the announcement on her InstaStory.

The previous song from the band, Sucker, featured wives of two Jonas brothers and fiancee of the third - Priyanka Chopra, Danielle and Sophie Turner, alongside the three brothers Nick, Kevin and Joe. The song, which was the first collaboration of the three brothers after years, has debuted number one on several charts.

The Jonas Brothers split up in 2013. People magazine quoted Nick as saying in an interview , “When it ended it was not good. It was a couple years of rebuilding our family, and in our mind it seemed impossible for us to do this ever again. We spent a lot of time filming again, and then I think we realized that there was a magic there we missed.”

The band plans to release more songs. “We’ve got a lot of songs that are recorded. When we figured out what the sound was going to be like — balancing Nick’s sound, DNCE’s sound, and Kevin bringing so much heart into it — has been really incredible. It was just really important to blend the three. We have 30-40 songs that we are excited to release, so I think in the next few months you’re going to hear more,” Joe had said during the launch of Sucker earlier this year.

Priyanka recently attended her first Jonas Brothers’ concert in Atlanta where she enjoyed with brother-in-law Frankie Jonas and in-laws Kevin Senior and Denise Jonas. Despite Priyanka and Nick’s public display of affection, the couple has been besieged with divorce rumours ever single an American magazine featured them on the cover and claimed there was trouble in paradise.

Since then, Priyanka’s rep has dismissed the rumours as “nonsense”. Other sources also claimed that Nick and Priyanka may sue the magazine.

Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1 and 2 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel. The two stars have moved on with their work as well -- Priyanka’s Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic released earlier this year and the Jonas Brothers made a comeback with their new single, Sucker, which also featured Priyanka, Joe’s fiance Sophie Turner and Kevin’s wife Danielle in the music video.

