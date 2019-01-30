Rahat Fateh Ali Khan denies receiving any notice from Enforcement Directorate

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan denies receiving any notice from the Enforcement Directorate, which had earlier in the day said that they had issued a notice to the veteran singer under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

“It would have been better if the authorities would have served the notice first if any and then publicised this. We will address if and when we get any notice. Our law firm in Delhi will look into this if (there is) any notice,” reads a press release issued on behalf of Rahat.

For the uninitiated, the ED had issued a show-cause notice to Rahat and his manager Marrouf Ali, both Pakistani nationals, for allegedly violating foreign exchange rules involving Rs 2.61 crore.

However, the statement further adds that Khan had done nothing wrong. “It comes as surprise about a notice being served to Khan Sahab. As the management company of Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who handles all his work , we have no idea about this. Interestingly, our lawyers in India are also known to the relevant authorities and as of now they have not received any notice either,” reads the statement.

Calling the blame “bizarre”, the statement further asserts that Rahat never had a “direct dealing” with anyone from India. “He has never had any direct dealings with anyone in India or elsewhere hence him being blamed for something like this is bizarre.”

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 15:56 IST