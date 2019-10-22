When Sona Mohapatra was compared with Kishore Kumar for her Saand Ki Aankh song

music

Singer Sona Mohapatra recently collaborated with “next-generation composer” Vishal Mishra for her comeback song in the upcoming Saand Ki Aankh. And recounting the “best compliment” she received from Vishal, Sona says, “He (Vishal) said, ‘Sona, you act and bring out so much verve, personality and character in a song, just like Kishore Da used to’. Kishore Kumar has been my biggest inspiration as an artist, and nothing could’ve made me happier!”

That Sona had a ball recording the song is evident from the way she describes working on it. “It’s a lovely up-tempo anthem about wanting to bring glory to your people with your deeds. It is also an out-and-out desi party starter… It’s a happy coincidence that it released at the exact same time as Naina,” says the singer-songwriter, who last sang Naina for the 2014 film Khoobsurat.

The 43-year-old dedicates the latest song to all women athletes to “celebrate their success”. She says, “We don’t have an anthem for the excellence of our female athletes like Mary Kom, Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Vinesh Phogat, Dipa Karmakar, and PV Sindhu, to name but a few. Women in India have been at the forefront of sporting achievements in the last few years. This anthem is an expression of their pure dedication, commitment and sacrifice.”

Ask Sona what took her five years to sing another Bollywood song, and she quips, “I don’t hanker after Bollywood songs because I’m first and foremost an Indian singer, and then a Bollywood singer. So while Bollywood is good for the resume, rock, folk, pop, ghazal, bhajans, thumri and sufi are good for the soul. I’ve also released many regional songs, and they have done very well.”

The singer, however, also adds, “I do appreciate the appeal that Bollywood has. And when a song as catchy and meaningful as this comes my way, I’m grateful.”

Talking about her upcoming projects, she mentions her production, Shut Up Sona. The film is a “first of its kind, political musical”. “It has a lot of music, and no one could ‘replace’ my voice in it! I’m looking forward to making a worthy journey around the world with it, and breaking barriers as a creative person and artist in the coming days. I believe artists need to find different ways to express themselves, and I plan to become a creator of meaningful music and content in the coming years,” she signs off.

