Yo Yo Honey Singh on the Covid-19 crisis: Log worried hain Corona se, aur kaafi log toh aware nahi hain

music

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 19:30 IST

A large section of the society continues to be unaware of the severity of the Covid-19, and are neither taking proper precautions, nor taking the lockdown seriously. Apart from the government, celebrities from all walks of life are reaching out to as many people as possible through social media to create awareness and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is no different.

He recently posted, “Am here again to request you all to stay at home and help stop the spread of Covid-19. While staying home find out ways to keep urself occupied and this will help you in keeping your positivity #stayhome #gharbaithoindia (sic).”

Talking to us about it, the 37-year-old adds, “Sab log bahut worried hain corona se, aur kaafi log aware nahi hain. So I’m trying to make more people aware through my social media, via videos and messages. I’ll also go live on social media to interact with them directly to urge them to spread awareness around them as well.”

He says he has been requesting people to follow the health guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation. “It’s very important to understand that we all are together in this fight against coronavirus. Hum log saare ghar pe hain, aap log bhi ghar pe rahiye, safe rahiye aur coronavirus se door rahiye,” he continues.

The lockdown has also led to stress for many people. Personally, Singh is keeping himself occupied with music as that gives him peace and courage. “The effort is put towards using this time to hone my skills. I am also composing, writing, and recording new tracks, all coordination happening online,” he says.

Sharing how they’re using the power of technology, he says, “I’ve got two boys in my team, Hommie Dilliwala and Singh Star, and we’re jamming online. I’m producing the beat first, phir unko kuch idea aate hai, woh uspe likhte hai, aur phir main likhta hoon. So lots of things are happening via the online medium. We’re sharing voice notes with each other every day. It’s quite fun.”

As far as his fitness is concerned, Singh is following a strict workout regime, but he’s happiest about experimenting with a lot of sounds of late. “We experimented with Reggaeton beats for Makhna and Loca and the response has been fabulous. Now I’m working on bhangra songs, some club music and proper R&B music among others,” says the rapper, whose next track will release soon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more