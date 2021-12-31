e-paper
'My love for theatre has grown two folds'

‘My love for theatre has grown two folds’

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 00:26 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
         

Actor Neha Garg is a socio-political theatre artiste and accepts that her love of stage has only gone up with time. “Theatre has given me all and made me what I always wanted to be: that is, an actor who knows her craft. Over the years my love for acting and theatre has grown two folds,” said ‘The Lust Ichaa’ actor.

Talking about how acting happened, Neha said, “I started my career as an engineer and was working for a semi government firm. I was doing well for myself, but soon I decided to quit and joined a theatre group in Delhi and worked with them. I started my acting career from a scratch because I knew this was my calling. My mother thought that I was under some black magic (laughs) and took me to some religious gurus.”

Neha made her debut with Oscar nominated film ‘The Last Color’. “After three years in theatre, I got a solo play ‘A Woman Alone’ that won me accolades and soon got offer for ‘The Last…’ that took me to Varanasi and Lucknow for shoot. Meeting Neena (Gupta) maam and working with her was an experience of a life time. Chef Vikas Khanna is one of the best film makers we have today.”

The New Year will see her in two short films along with Neha’s first lead film ‘Samosa and Sons,’ directed by national award winner Shalini Shah.

