e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

‘My performance should stand tall...’

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:44 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Nikitin Dheer
Nikitin Dheer
         

Best remembered as antagonist in blockbusters like ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Ready’, for actor Nikitin Dheer medium of work is never been a matter of concern. Nikitin was awaiting two film releases when the lockdown happened.

The well built actor is all upbeat about his OTT debut with a series that was extensively shot in Eastern UP, “I always aspire to not to repeat myself be it on small or big screen as for me medium is a secondary concern. I have been taught to do justice to the characters I play irrespective of the medium. For me, it’s important to continue doing good work and proving myself as an actor,” he says over phone.

After shooting for ‘Dabangg2’ in Lucknow, his recent series too was shot in UP. When asked did he undergo any special prep for the role of UP-based warlord, he was quick to reply, “We have used simple UP ‘ki bhasha’ that has a universal appeal and we deliberately didn’t use too much of Bhojpuri or Purvanchal language. Unlike ‘Chennai Express’ where to get into the skin of a Tamilian character I had to go through a four month long prep. For this series I have put all my efforts so that my personality doesn’t overwhelm my character and my performance should stand tall.”

He shot for ‘Raktanchal’ in December, last year. “I was in Varanasi for around 16 days. In my adult life this was my first visit and I had a great time there. I got a break of 1-2 days in between so had an opportunity to go for ‘darshan’ of all the important temples. I also went to Prayagraj and had a holy dip at Sangam.”

The actor has a strong connection with Kanpur as his father-actor Pankaj Dheer hails from the industrial city. “Not just my father, my wife (Kritika Sengar) is also from Kanpur so it’s a very strong bond with the city and I visit it at least once or twice a year.”

Talking about his upcoming films, he said, “Yes, last year was all about work and only work. Before that I was doing TV and did another film which got stuck due to some reasons. Two of my films ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Shershah’ are ready for release. Also, when the work starts, I am committed to the second season of my OTT series.”

For Nikitin the ongoing phase had been a lesson. “Honestly, it has been a crazy year. I am thankful to God that all my close ones are safe. Mother Nature is at her angry best with forest fire, cyclones and earthquakes. This lockdown has been a big leveller for the entire human race.”

Most of the post-production of his series was done during the lockdown. “We have even done our dubbing from home and it was due pandemic that the project got delayed else it would have release in April mid.”

top news
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Sonu Sood is a face, BJP running the show from behind: Sanjay Raut
Sonu Sood is a face, BJP running the show from behind: Sanjay Raut
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In