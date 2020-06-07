Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:44 IST

Best remembered as antagonist in blockbusters like ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Ready’, for actor Nikitin Dheer medium of work is never been a matter of concern. Nikitin was awaiting two film releases when the lockdown happened.

The well built actor is all upbeat about his OTT debut with a series that was extensively shot in Eastern UP, “I always aspire to not to repeat myself be it on small or big screen as for me medium is a secondary concern. I have been taught to do justice to the characters I play irrespective of the medium. For me, it’s important to continue doing good work and proving myself as an actor,” he says over phone.

After shooting for ‘Dabangg2’ in Lucknow, his recent series too was shot in UP. When asked did he undergo any special prep for the role of UP-based warlord, he was quick to reply, “We have used simple UP ‘ki bhasha’ that has a universal appeal and we deliberately didn’t use too much of Bhojpuri or Purvanchal language. Unlike ‘Chennai Express’ where to get into the skin of a Tamilian character I had to go through a four month long prep. For this series I have put all my efforts so that my personality doesn’t overwhelm my character and my performance should stand tall.”

He shot for ‘Raktanchal’ in December, last year. “I was in Varanasi for around 16 days. In my adult life this was my first visit and I had a great time there. I got a break of 1-2 days in between so had an opportunity to go for ‘darshan’ of all the important temples. I also went to Prayagraj and had a holy dip at Sangam.”

The actor has a strong connection with Kanpur as his father-actor Pankaj Dheer hails from the industrial city. “Not just my father, my wife (Kritika Sengar) is also from Kanpur so it’s a very strong bond with the city and I visit it at least once or twice a year.”

Talking about his upcoming films, he said, “Yes, last year was all about work and only work. Before that I was doing TV and did another film which got stuck due to some reasons. Two of my films ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Shershah’ are ready for release. Also, when the work starts, I am committed to the second season of my OTT series.”

For Nikitin the ongoing phase had been a lesson. “Honestly, it has been a crazy year. I am thankful to God that all my close ones are safe. Mother Nature is at her angry best with forest fire, cyclones and earthquakes. This lockdown has been a big leveller for the entire human race.”

Most of the post-production of his series was done during the lockdown. “We have even done our dubbing from home and it was due pandemic that the project got delayed else it would have release in April mid.”