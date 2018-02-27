14-year-old falls off 6th floor balcony in Ghaziabad, critical

A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after she fell off a sixth-floor flat in Shipra Krishna Vista high-rise in Indirapuram late Monday.

The girl, Agrima, is a class 8 student of Presidium School and her exams are ongoing. Agrima’s family has said she probably slipped out of the window of the flat’s covered balcony.

Police said the incident took place around 12.45am on Tuesday. The security guard posted at the tower heard a thud and rushed to find the girl on the ground.

“It was past midnight when I got an intercom call from the guard about my daughter. I rushed her to a nearby hospital, which referred her to a multi-specialty hospital. She suffered multiple fractures and is presently on ventilator support,” Rahul Sharma, Agrima’s father, said.

“Her bed was next to the balcony, which is fully covered and has a window. Her grandmother was also sleeping there on a second bed. She probably slipped out of the window of the balcony which only had blinds on. The doctors said she has a slim chance of survival,” Sharma said.

The housing society has 1,100 flats with ground plus 11 floors in each of the residential towers.

“The girl sustained severe injuries after she accidentally fell off the balcony. She sustained multiple injuries and is presently undergoing treatment. We have not received any complaint so far,” HN Singh, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad, said.

The residents of the high-rise were shocked by the incident.

“The guard informed us about the incident and we rushed along with her family to the nearest hospital. The hospital asked us to take her to a multi-specialty hospital. We are very much concerned,” Mohit Mittal, general secretary of Shipra Krishna Vista high-rise, said.

In a similar incident on February 19, a four-and-half-year-old girl fell to her death from the 10th floor balcony of her house at Jaipuria Sunrise Greens high-rise in Indirapuram. The girl was peeping over the balcony when she slipped and fell, the police said.