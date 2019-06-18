16-year-old Ghaziabad boy stabs minor sister for speaking on phone late night

A 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his 15-year-old cousin inside their house early Monday and later walked to a police station to surrender before the police. The police said the incident took place after the boy found the girl speaking to someone around 1.30am on Monday and got infuriated.

The police said the incident took place in a locality falling under the Sihani Gate police station area in Ghaziabad. After surrendering at the Kotwali police station, the boy told the police that he had inflicted severe injuries on his sister out of anger.

“The boy had woken up late night and found that his cousin was speaking to a boy over phone. He got infuriated and picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her three or four times. He told us that he had asked her sister to stay away from the boy but she continued to remain in touch with that person,” Atish Kumar Singh, circle officer (city 2), said.

“The girl was rushed to a government hospital in Ghaziabad and later referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi where she is under treatment. The family of the girl was reluctant to give a police complaint but later gave us a one on Monday afternoon. The girl has suffered injuries to her stomach and hands,” Singh said.

The Kotwali police took the boy to Sihani Gate police station where he was taken into custody. “The boy did not know the exact police station and went to Kotwali station from where he was brought to Sihani Gate. The girl is still under treatment. We have also recorded her statement. An FIR was lodged under IPC section of attempt to murder,” Umesh Bahadur Singh, SHO, Sihani Gate police station, said.

The police said the family in their complaint has stated that the girl was stabbed while she was sleeping.

