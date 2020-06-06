19 persons ‘falsely’ tested positive in Gautam Budh Nagar, count reaches 591 with 21 new Covid-19 cases

noida

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:12 IST

In yet another alleged incident of ‘false’ positive reports given by private laboratories in Gautam Budh Nagar, as many as 19 people admitted to different Covid-19 facilities in the district two days ago were discharged on Saturday after they tested negative for the deadly infection in cross-verification tests by government labs.

Meanwhile, 21 new positive cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported on Saturday taking the overall tally of the district to 59. Apart from these cases, 52 other cases have been reported cross-notified to other districts and states.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said out of 591 positive cases reported till Saturday evening, 382 patients have been discharged from different hospitals, while eight patients lost their lives. “The district now has 201 active cases currently and 52 cases have been cross-notified from other districts and states,” he said.

Dr Ohri further said 29 Covid-19 patients – including 21 patients from Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital in Sector 30 and eight from Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida​ – were discharged on Saturday. The list of discharged patients included the 19 persons who were admitted to Covid-19 facilities based on ‘false’ positive reports submitted by private labs.

The CMO further said the district health department will issue show-cause notices to the private laboratories whose reports proved false on Saturday. “Such false reports create panic among the people during a pandemic. On Thursday, all private laboratories had been asked to strictly comply with the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Giving such false reports is a blatant violation of the ICMR guidelines,” he said.

Dr Ohri also said health camps were organised in 12 sensitive places, including Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, sectors 8, 9, and 10, on Saturday. “A total of 552 patients were screened today and 10 of them, who had symptoms of fever and ILI (influenza-like illnesses ), have been referred to the district hospital. Two people have been put under quarantine” he said.

Giving details of 52 cross-notified Covid-19 positive cases, the CMO said while 15 patients are from Delhi, one patient each is from Haryana, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. “While eight other patients have duplicate entries in the log, the remaining 26 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including seven each from Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad, two from Hapur and one from Agra,” he said.