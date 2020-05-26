3 new Covid-19 cases in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar; total 362

noida

Updated: May 26, 2020 22:51 IST

Three more people, including a government hospital staff, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, pushing the number of cases in the district to 362, officials said.

Also, nine people were discharged from hospitals after being cured and the number of active cases now stands at 113, they said.

“On Tuesday, three people have been found positive for Covid-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 362. Nine patients were discharged on Tuesday and a total of 244 patients have recovered so far. There are 113 active cases now,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Among the new patients are a 20-year-old man from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, a 38-year-old man from Gijhod village and a 39-year-old woman from Salarpur, both in Noida, the officer said.

Nine patients were discharged on Tuesday, of which one was admitted to the Sharda Hospital, two were in the Child PGI in Sector 30 Noida, and six were in GIMS, he said in a statement.

The recovery rate of patients in the district now stands at 67.40 per cent, according to official statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded five deaths, all of them male aged above 60 years, according to the officials.

The district also got Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida as a new Covid-19 isolation centre on Tuesday, taking the number of such facilities to four with a total 500 beds, as per officials.

The private-run Kailash Hospital has 100 beds in its COVID-19 isolation facility, of which two are currently occupied, the administration said.

The three other facilities are the Sharda Hospital with 200 beds, of which 47 are occupied, the Child PGI at Sector 30 in Noida with 50 beds, of which 17 are occupied and the GIMS with 150 beds, of which 57 are occupied, it said. “Currently 113 beds are occupied out of the total 500 available beds. District is prepared to take care of positive patients in an effective way,” it said in a statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar at present has 79 containment zones and 47 of them in category-I and the rest in category-II, according to officials. Category I containment zones are those where only a radius of 250 metres, or the entire mohalla, has been designated as a containment zone. Category-II zones have a radius of 500 metres along with a buffer of 250 metres, they said.

Containment zones will have restricted in and out movement except for emergency cases and essential services. Only healthcare personnel, sanitation workers and door-step delivery services are allowed in such areas, they added.