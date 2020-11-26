500-metre stretch to be made of plastic waste in Sector 129

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 22:51 IST

NOIDA:

The Noida authority on Thursday started making a 500-metre stretch of service lane along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in sector 129 out of plastic waste.

Authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari on Thursday inaugurated this pilot project and directed the staff to find innovative ways to recycle plastic waste. The authority will use recycled plastic waste in road-making across the city if this pilot project is successful, officials said.

“We need to recycle all kinds of waste, particularly plastic, which is the most hazardous. If this pilot project is successful, we will replicate this model across the city,” Maheshwari said.

The service lane is 45 metres wide and runs parallel to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The authority will build 500 metres long and 12 metres wide service lanes under the pilot project, officials said.

“We need to resurface a total of 6,000 square metres area out of plastic waste in this pilot project. If it works out well, we will recycle plastic waste in other roads too,” said Rajeev Tyagi general manager of the Noida authority.

Under the pilot project, the authority will lay a 450mm by 450mm sheet on the road stretch and then two layers of 40mm and 50mm to build the road.

“We will be able to recycle at least 35 metric tonnes of plastic waste in 500-metre stretch,” said Tyagi.

On August 21, 2020, the authority had signed a memorandum of understanding with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to start work on a project that aims to recycle plastic waste in the city.

BPCL had agreed to recycle plastic waste and make the road under the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ scheme and spend funds on this project that has a target to make Noida a better city.

The BPCL will spend funds on resurfacing 6,000 square metres under the Swachh Bharat mission.

The authority has roped in BPCL with the aim of reducing the quantity of garbage that goes to the landfill for treatment.

BPCL has a research institute that is conducting a project to devise a methodology to recycle plastic waste in cities.

“If the project is successful, then we will start recycling plastic waste on a large scale in Noida and other cities,” said Mahesh Kasture chief manager, research and development, BPCL.