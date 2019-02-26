95-year-old man who accused UP BJP leader of land grabbing dies

A 95-year-old man, who had filed a complaint against a local BJP leader and his four alleged accomplices in a land grabbing case, died in his sleep on Sunday evening at his home in Greater Noida.

According to police, based on nonagenarian Atar Singh’s complaint, an FIR had been filed against Teja Gujjar of the BJP’s district unit and a native of Tughalpur Haldona village in Greater Noida; his brother Jay Singh; Parvindar Nagar from Accheja village; Subodh Kumar from Darin Choganpur village and Shahabuddin from Greater Noida.

The suspects have been booked for allegedly assaulting Singh, a resident of Tughalpur Haldona village, on January 14, and forcing him to sign over his property to Parvindar. The case was registered following a court order by a civil judge of the Surajpur court on Friday.

Singh had lost his wife early in their marriage and had no children. The land in question measures 132 square metres which he was going to gift to his younger brothers.

According to family members, Singh had been suffering health difficulties ever since he was assaulted.

“He had suffered a fracture of the hip for which he had undergone surgery on January 31. He had also sustained head injuries. He has been fighting for justice for over a month. He died during his sleep yesterday evening,” Ajay Pal, Singh’s nephew, said.

Police said they had taken the complainant’s statement before his death.

“His death was the result of prolonged illness. There was no autopsy as it was a natural death. However, investigation in the case is on and we will take due action,” Arvind Pathak, station house officer, Knowledge Park police station, said.

Singh had alleged that the accused had offered to take him to a hospital but had instead taken him to the Greater Noida authority’s office and forced him to put his thumb impression on a power of attorney in favour of Parvindar Nagar. When he had objected, they allegedly started assaulting him and broke his hip.

The BJP leader refuted all allegations and said Singh had sold his property to his younger brother Jay Singh in 2014 by fraudulent means.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 03:27 IST