‘Abducted’ seven-year-old killed in Greater Noida after father fails to pay ransom

The body of a seven-year-old boy, who had been missing for two days, was found in a forest area of a village under Surajpur in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The boy was allegedly murdered after his father failed to pay the ransom. The body was sent for an autopsy.

According to police officers, the boy, a resident of the Kasba area of Surajpur, had been missing since the afternoon of September 6.

“The complaint given by his father stated that his son had gone out to play after returning from school, but did not return. The family had filed a complaint with us and a missing person’s report was generated on September 7,” said Munish Chauhan, station house officer, Surajpur police station.

The body was found by the police in the Khodna Khurd area of Surajpur in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Police have detained two of the boy’s neighbours for questioning.

“We have a few suspects in the case. The two men who have been detained in this regard are from the same locality. We hope to get to the bottom of the case soon and arrest those responsible,” said the SHO.

Police officials said that after filing a missing person’s report, the father had informed them that it was a case of kidnapping and that he had been asked to pay a ransom.

“He was asked for a ransom of Rs 50,000 but he works as daily wage labourer and hardly earns Rs 6,000 per month. He claimed to have told the kidnappers that he would not be able to pay the ransom, following which he stopped receiving calls. A few hours later, the boy’s body was found,” said Chauhan.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 03:40 IST