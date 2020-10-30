Active cases fall below 1000 mark after 77 days in Gzb, focussed testing ordered ahead of festivals

noida

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 00:25 IST

Ghaziabad: After a gap of nearly 77 days, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad district has fallen below the 1000-mark on Thursday to 829. Gautam Budh Nagar, meanwhile, suffered one more death from the disease, taking the toll to 68.

According to the state control room records, Ghaziabad had last had fewer than 1000 active cases on August 13. Since then, it reached the peak active case count of 2,126 on September 14, a day after it recorded the highest single day spike at 303.

The control room figure of October 29 stated that the district has reached total of 18339 cases which includes 83 deaths and 17427 discharges so far.

“We had increased daily testing in October to detect positive cases which spiked the active cases in the district. However, with this strategy we were able to detect more and more positive cases and this finally led to decline in overall active cases,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

According to the health department figures, the district till October 28 had taken up 423148 testing which also includes 249705 tests through rapid antigen kits.

“We will now focus testing on different groups ahead of the festival season. They will include autorickshaw drivers, cycle-rickshaw drivers, beauty salon workers, shopkeepers, etc. This is being done under a 15-day drive directed by the state officials ahead of the festival season,” Dr Gupta said.

The Uttar Pradesh government appointed nodal officer, Senthil Pandian C, also reviewed the situation with Ghaziabad officials on Thursday.

“Public awareness and adherence to social distancing norms will be of prime importance during festivals along with enforcement. We do not wish cases to rise when people come out in large numbers in markets and mix up,” Pandian, said.

He added that he has also directed officials to enhance testing from 3100, directed by state officials, to about 5000 per day.

The special drive for focussed testing of different groups ahead of the festivals has been initiated at state level.

“We have seen in other countries and nearby states that there is surge in cases and there is also, probability of a second wave of cases. To tackle this, we have directed for a special drive in which focussed testing of different groups will take place on different days. Since such groups are likely to come in contact with large number of people during the festivals days, we intend to test them beforehand,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s additional chief secretary (health).

On Thursday, Ghaziabad saw 83 new cases, taking the total count to 18,339. There were no new deaths, which meant the toll stood at 83 and mortality rate fell further to 0.45%. The recovery rate is 95%. Gautam Budh Nagar had 130 new cases taking the total count to 17422. The recovery rate was 93.4% and 1086 active cases.