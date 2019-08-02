After dry spell, expect rain in Noida over next three days

noida

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:44 IST

After a five-day dry spell, moderate rain is expected in Noida and adjoining regions over the next three days from Friday, the weather department said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday forecast favourable weather conditions in the first week of August, which is likely to cover the 33% rainfall deficit this season in Delhi-NCR.

The mercury is likely to drop a degree or two, bringing some respite to people as the high humidity levels with moderate temperatures had been causing discomfort over the past four days.

“The sky is expected to be generally cloudy on Friday and there are fair chances of moderate rain over the next three days,” an IMD official said.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, due to the delay in monsoon trough that cleared the sky at some places. The minimum temperature was 27.8 degrees Celsius.

“The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum will be 27 degrees. The mercury will further fall by two degrees, hovering around 31 and 25 degrees Celsius towards the weekend,” the IMD official said. On Wednesday, the humidity oscillated between 82% and 70%.

“Currently, the conductive clouds, which form a supportive system for rain, are moving back towards Delhi-ncr region. The current weather system shows there are fair chances of moderate to heavy downpour in the first week of August,” said Mahesh Palawat, director Skymet private weather forecasting agency.

