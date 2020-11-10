After NGT ban on fire-crackers, UP govt suggests digital mode to celebrate Diwali

noida

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:27 IST

Ghaziabad: A day after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed for a ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the national capital region till November 30, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday asked the NCR districts of the state, including Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, to enforce the NGT orders and suggested digital/laser mode for celebrating Diwali.

The air quality index (AQI) of Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Baghpat and Bulandshahr is in the serious category, said a statement issued by UP chief secretary RK Tiwari on Tuesday.

“Complying with the NGT directions, orders have been issued to celebrate Diwali in these districts using new technology like laser or digital technology,” the statement said.

The district administrations of Ghaziabad and GB Nagar said that they have received the directions from the UP government but have not decided yet whether to organise laser/digital shows.

Suhas LY, district magistrate of GB Nagar, said that the district officials have received suggestions for the ways to celebrate cracker-free Diwali. “We are still brainstorming the ways in which it can be done. Maybe by Wednesday we may come up with some plans. Also, large gatherings will not be possible due to Covid protocols. We have asked our officials to ensure strict compliance of the NGT order,” he added.

The officials of Ghaziabad administration said that they do not have plans for such events but focussing on enforcement of NGT’s order. “We don’t have any plans as of now. Our focus is on enforcement of the NGT order. I have directed the administration officials and even the SHOs to take up strict enforcement in their respective areas. They will ensure that there is no bursting or sale of firecrackers and will have to submit affidavits to this effect,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, DM, Ghaziabad.

“As regards the licences, we have received applications but not issued any licence so far. We have also received directions that issue of licences should be kept in abeyance. Further, we have also asked traders to destroy their stocks of firecrackers. There is a strict protocol for storage of firecrackers. If anyone comes up with applications, we will consider upon the trader fulfilling conditions. Otherwise, they will have to destroy the stock,” Pandey added.

Residents said that the directions by the tribunal came less than a week before Diwali, so it would not be possible to make use of laser/digital ways of celebrating Diwali.

“Since organising such shows requires lot of funds and time, we think it will not be possible in few days left for Diwali. Further, during the present times of the pandemic, it will not be advisable for arranging such shows which will involve large social gatherings. However, such shows can be arranged locality-wise, but it would take up herculean task for making arrangement,” said Alok Kumar, founder member of federation of association of apartment owners in Ghaziabad.

Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist and Raj Nagar resident, said, “Ban on firecrackers is an opportunity for residents to find innovative ways to celebrate Diwali in a grand manner. Laser show or light show is one of the ways. It is also an opportunity for parents to tell children about celebrating Diwali in a traditional manner. I think the amount spent on firecrackers should be spent on decorative items so that local artisans can get more work and also get benefitted.”

Last year during Diwali, the Delhi government had organised a mega light and sound show at Connaught Place’s Central Park in the wake of rising air pollution. The Delhi government recently said that this year it would organise a Laxmi Puja and live stream it for people to perform the rituals at their homes in the wake of pollution and Covid-19 pandemic.