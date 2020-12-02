e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Age group over 60 years has highest fatality rate of 45.38% in UP, Ghaziabad trend similar

Age group over 60 years has highest fatality rate of 45.38% in UP, Ghaziabad trend similar

noida Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 23:28 IST
Peeyush Khandelwl
Peeyush Khandelwl
         

Ghaziabad: Of the 7,817 people who died of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday, 45% of them were over 60 years old and 75% had comorbidities.

The state health department said that the lowest fatality rate was for children up to 10 years of age at 0.82%, those aged 11-20 were 1.36%, 21-30 was 4.41%, 31-40 was 8.33%, 41-50 was 14.7% and 51-60 was about 25%.

Releasing the figures, UP additional chief secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that the overall case fatality rate in UP was about 1.4%, while the recovery rate is about 94.40%.

“Senior citizens and people with co-morbidity need to take all precautions and are advised not to move out unnecessarily besides they should avoid crowded places. Even if there are talks about a second wave, we can say that spread of infection in UP is under control at present and we must take precautions for at least next two months,” Prasad said.

Ghaziabad district administration said they were taking extra precautions.

“We have different wings which are setup at our Covid control and command centre in Ghaziabad. These wings monitor health status of senior citizens and pregnant women besides people having co-morbidity and also others. With the strategy of early testing and speedy referrals we have been able to keep control over the fatalities,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

According to state control room figures, Ghaziabad till December 2 had 93 fatalities which account for about 0.4% of the total 23321 cases in the district.

The officials of the health department said that a similar pattern of increase in fatalities with increase in age group was also witnessed in Ghaziabad.

Of the 93 deaths, there were two of the age group 0-15, nine betweeen 16-30 years, 16 between 31-45 years and 33 each between 46-60 years and those over 60 years old.

“It becomes vital that old aged people and especially those having co-morbid conditions stay indoors. During treatment it is also observed that older people take longer to recover. The young have recovered faster,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, president of Indian Medical Association – Ghaziabad.

top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Covid: Delhi prisoner relief; India’s cheapest test; USA 2 crore vaccine aim
Covid: Delhi prisoner relief; India’s cheapest test; USA 2 crore vaccine aim
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In