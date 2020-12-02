Age group over 60 years has highest fatality rate of 45.38% in UP, Ghaziabad trend similar

noida

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 23:28 IST

Ghaziabad: Of the 7,817 people who died of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday, 45% of them were over 60 years old and 75% had comorbidities.

The state health department said that the lowest fatality rate was for children up to 10 years of age at 0.82%, those aged 11-20 were 1.36%, 21-30 was 4.41%, 31-40 was 8.33%, 41-50 was 14.7% and 51-60 was about 25%.

Releasing the figures, UP additional chief secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that the overall case fatality rate in UP was about 1.4%, while the recovery rate is about 94.40%.

“Senior citizens and people with co-morbidity need to take all precautions and are advised not to move out unnecessarily besides they should avoid crowded places. Even if there are talks about a second wave, we can say that spread of infection in UP is under control at present and we must take precautions for at least next two months,” Prasad said.

Ghaziabad district administration said they were taking extra precautions.

“We have different wings which are setup at our Covid control and command centre in Ghaziabad. These wings monitor health status of senior citizens and pregnant women besides people having co-morbidity and also others. With the strategy of early testing and speedy referrals we have been able to keep control over the fatalities,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

According to state control room figures, Ghaziabad till December 2 had 93 fatalities which account for about 0.4% of the total 23321 cases in the district.

The officials of the health department said that a similar pattern of increase in fatalities with increase in age group was also witnessed in Ghaziabad.

Of the 93 deaths, there were two of the age group 0-15, nine betweeen 16-30 years, 16 between 31-45 years and 33 each between 46-60 years and those over 60 years old.

“It becomes vital that old aged people and especially those having co-morbid conditions stay indoors. During treatment it is also observed that older people take longer to recover. The young have recovered faster,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, president of Indian Medical Association – Ghaziabad.