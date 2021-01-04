e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Agency to be hired on January 9 to prepare DPR of Heritage City

Agency to be hired on January 9 to prepare DPR of Heritage City

noida Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said it will hire an agency on January 9 to prepare a detailed project report for an urban zone named ‘Heritage City’ near Mathura.

The authority had in early December started the process to hire an agency that will be engaged in the development of the Heritage City, said officials.

“Once finalised, the agency will start the work on DPR of this one-of-its-kind urban zone named Heritage City. The proposed city will offer a unique experience to visitors and investors. It will have theme-based areas, parks and miniatures of ancient cities such as Mathura, Vrindavan and Barsana associated with Lord Krishna,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The agency will complete the DPR of the project in the next three-four months, said the officials.

Yeida has proposed to develop the Heritage City at a small town Raya near Mathura with an aim to promote tourism and create opportunities in this region. The city will spread on 9,000 hectares of area along the Yamuna Expressway. The Yamuna river front will be beautified on the lines of Gomti river front project and the remaining land will be developed as industrial, residential, commercial and mixed-land uses in this town, the officials said.

The authority has earmarked 700 hectares for tourism projects to be built on the theme of heritage in order to promote the ancient city of Mathura and places associated with Mahabharata. The 175 hectare area is earmarked for river front development along Yamuna, at least 1,000 hectares for industrial and remaining will be divided into residential and other uses, said the officials. However, the exact nature of land in this city will be earmarked once DPR of this project is finalised, they said.

The UP government has already directed Yeida to expedite the work on this project.

On December 21 last year, Yeida had made a presentation to the Uttar Pradesh Braj Tirth Vikas Pradhikaran about the heritage project following instructions from the state government.

top news
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In