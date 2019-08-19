Angry over not delivering meat, 7-year-old’s uncle kills her, dumps her body in drain in Ghaziabad

noida

The Ghaziabad police on Sunday arrested a 30-year-old man who is suspected to have dumped a plastic bag containing the body of his 7-year-old niece in a drain in Indirapuram on the night of August 12.

The suspect has been booked for murder and destruction of evidence, the police said in a statement.

According to the police, the suspect was identified as Mohammad Mehtab, a resident of Bharat Vihar in Khoda. Police said his niece lived in the same locality with her mother.

The incident occurred on August 12 - the day of Eid-al-adha - at around 10am.

The suspect had asked the girl to deliver a part of the sacrificial meat to his house.

“The girl took the meat to her house instead, where her family cooked it and ate it. Around noon, when Mehtab called at his house, he came to know that the sacrificial meat had not been delivered. He then called up the girl’s mother who told him that the girl brought it to her and that they had eaten it. When Mehtab told his father about this, he rebuked him. Mehtab got furious and started searching for the girl,” said a police officer privy to the case.

The girl’s father, Mashkoor, and mother, Nasreen, stay in the same locality but live separately. The minor, along three other siblings, lived with her mother. The houses of Mehtab, Mashkoor and Nasreen are within 200 metres of each other.

“Mehtab, upon reaching the building where his brother Mashkoor stays, found the girl playing with some children on the fourth floor. Mehtab told the other children to go downstairs, after which Mehtab hit the girl and her head collided with the stairs after which she collapsed. The postmortem report also indicated that the girl suffered an injury to her head but there were no indications to suggest sexual assault or otherwise,” said an officer from the Indirapuram police station.

The police said after sensing that the girl had died, Mehtab got nervous. He allegedly put her body inside a plastic bag and hid it inside a bed box at Mashkoor’s house. The police said Mashkoor is a habitual drinker and was not at home at the time.

“Around 11pm on August 12, Mehtab visited his brother’s house and pulled out the bag from the bed box. He later walked out of the locality and dumped it in a drain in Indirapuram. However, some locals saw him carrying the bag on his shoulder and questioned him, to which he said that the bag was filled with garbage and that he was going to dump it,” the officer said.

The body was found inside the bag in a decomposed state on the morning of August 17.

After the girl went missing, the police had initiated investigation and an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 363 (kidnapping) was initially lodged at the Khoda police station.

During investigation, the police questioned about 100 local residents and came across the suspect whose replies, the police said, were allegedly wavering. Investigators said locals had also informed them that the girl was allegedly last seen with Mehtab on the day of the incident.

“After sustained questioning, Mehtab broke down and revealed the entire incident. He was arrested,” said Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city).

“We are investigating the case in detail as it seems to be a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence. Indian Penal Code Section 363 (kidnapping) will not be invoked,” the added.

