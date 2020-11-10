e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Aqua Line records highest ridership on Monday since it resumed services on September 7

Aqua Line records highest ridership on Monday since it resumed services on September 7

noida Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s (NMRC) Aqua Line is witnessing a steady rise in footfall since it resumed services on September 7, after the lockdown. On Monday – November 9 – it recorded a ridership of 7,165, while on September 7, its ridership was 600. This is an increase of approximately 12 times in two months of resuming services, the NMRC said.

Ritu Maheshwari, NMRC’s managing director, said, “This rise can be attributed to the fact that passengers have faith in the safety standards of NMRC and consider the Aqua Line as a safe and secure mode of public transport during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.”

Sandhya Sharma, deputy general manager of NMRC, said that people use the metro to get to their offices and workplaces. “Some people travel for Diwali shopping as well. We are hopeful that the footfall will further increase in the coming days,” she said.

From September 7 to 11, metro services were available in the morning hours (7am to 11am) and evening hours (5pm to 9pm), at an interval of 15 minutes. From September 12, the Aqua Line started its full fledged operations running trains throughout the day (6am - 10pm).

On September 12, it had recorded a ridership of 2,148 passengers and since then the ridership has seen a steady rise. The NMRC ridership data of November shows the footfall has remained between 4,000 and 6,000 per day. On weekends, the ridership is relatively lesser.

However, the post lockdown ridership is still significantly low as compared to the pre-lockdown period. The services of Aqua Line metro were suspended on March 22 due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The Aqua Line had recorded 19,064, 17,720 and 16,007 commuters on March 16, 17 and 18, respectively.

NMRC had ensured all precautions necessary for prevention of the spread of Covid 19 before resuming services, said officials. Sharma said NMRC is taking all necessary measures to ensure a safe journey for Aqua Line commuters. “The NMRC trains are fully sanitised after each trip. The stations, platform and other contact areas like call buttons of lifts, AFC gates, handle belts of escalators & staircases, POS machines etc. are also sanitised at regular intervals. The e-rickshaws are regularly sanitised after every journey,” she said.

The 29.70 km long Aqua Line, which connects Noida to Greater Noida, has 21 stations out of which 15 are in Noida and six in Greater Noida.

top news
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy: PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy: PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Parties allege attempt to influence vote count, top poll body responds
Parties allege attempt to influence vote count, top poll body responds
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
BJP show in Bihar elections likely to impact politics at state and national level
BJP show in Bihar elections likely to impact politics at state and national level
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In