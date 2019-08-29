Architect has narrow escape as low-height barrier put up near U-turn falls on car

noida

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:46 IST

An architect had a narrow escape on Wednesday morning when a low-height barrier collapsed on his car near the U-Turn in Sector 59. The Hyundai I20’s front windshield, bonnet and roof were damaged as the occupant, Amit Lagwal, escaped unhurt.

Lagwal, a resident of Ajnara Homes in Greater Noida West, has filed a complaint in Phase III police station and a probe is underway.

According to the complaint filed by Lagwal, the freak accident took place when he was going from his home to office around 10.45am. “I had to take a U-turn near Mamura to reach my office. As soon as I reached there, the low-height barrier fell on my car. It damaged my car badly, and I had a narrow escape,” he said.

Lagwal said he immediately evacuated the vehicle and called the police. He said traffic police personnel reached the spot and asked him to take the vehicle to a service centre.

“My vehicle is parked at the service centre. The repair cost would be around ₹50,000. I feel the incident took place due to sheer negligence of officials who are responsible for road safety,” he said, adding that the accident could have been fatal if the barrier had fallen on a pedestrian or a biker.

Officials of the traffic police and Noida Authority removed the barrier.

Noida Traffic Cell in-charge PK Garg said the low-height barrier was placed to restrict movement of heavy vehicles. “It appears a heavy vehicle forcibly navigated past the barrier, damaging it and so it fell on this car. The barrier has been removed from the spot,” he said.

The barrier will be affixed at the spot on Sunday when the traffic movement is less, a police officer said.

Phase III station house officer Devendra Singh said Mamura police chowki had received a complaint in this regard and the matter was being investigated.

Lagwal said that the Noida Authority and the police should conduct a drive and check all low-height barriers and unipoles in the city to avoid untoward incidents.

