Armed men attack security guard at brick kiln in Greater Noida, flee with two tractors

noida Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Greater Noida: Two men allegedly held a 50-year-old security guard of a brick kiln in Dadri at gunpoint and decamped with two tractors parked on the premises. The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said.

The security guard, Devendra Singh, was sleeping near the brick kiln in Beragpur when the masked robbers attacked, the police said, adding that he was unarmed at the time of incident.

Singh has filed a complaint at Dadri police station. “Two armed criminals came at 12:30am and started beating me. They snatched the keys of two tractors parked on the premises, and fled with them,” he said in the complaint.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

According to the police, the criminals had tied the guard’s hands and legs and threatened for consequences if he raised an alarm. The suspects then started the tractors and fled on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Three hours later, the victim freed himself with the help of a passerby and reported the matter to the police.

Rajveer Singh Chauhan, station house officer, Dadri police station, said that the two robbers fled with a Mahindra tractor and one Eicher tractor. “A police team reached the spot after getting information and launched a search, but the suspects managed to escape,” he said.

The police scanned the CCTV footage from the expressway and found the two tractors had gone towards Mewat in Haryana.

Chauhan said that only the security guard was at the spot at the time of crime as the brick kiln was not in operation for the past two months. The police have admitted the security guard to a private hospital for treatment.

The police said that neither the victim nor his employer has cited any personal enmity with anybody.

“We have registered a case against unknown criminals under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of Indian Penal Code. We have launched a search to arrest them and recover the tractors,” Chauhan said.

