As lockdown is extended, Noida authority motivates condo residents with songs

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:06 IST

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May, the Noida authority team motivated residents in two housing condominiums via songs.

A team of project engineers, junior engineers and other staff members led by the Noida authority’s officer on special duty(OSD), Indu Prakash Singh, visited Stellar Kings Court housing complex in Sector 50 and Homes 121 housing society in Sector 121 in order to disinfect the common spaces and monitor proper delivery of essential services.

“As the extension of the nationwide lockdown was announced, we felt that many people were feeling a bit worried about the spread of Covid-19 in the country. Therefore, we decided to sing motivational songs in order to pray for the country’s safety and give a message that we, as a society, will fight Covid-19 together successfully with a positive mind,” said Indu Prakash Singh, OSD, Noida authority.

As the officer broke into a song, some of the residents joined in while maintaining social distancing. Meanwhile, most of the other residents came out in their respective balconies to sing with him. The residents, together with the official sung, “Hum honge kamyab” and “Itni shakti hame dena data.”

The Noida authority is conducting a disinfection drive in all housing complexes, villages and other areas once in three days to sanitise all common spaces in order to contain the spread of Covid-19. The authority is mixing sodium hypochlorite in water and spraying the solution in lobbies, clubs, pools, roads, parks, lifts and other common areas. The authority has formed different teams, which have been assigned specific areas to disinfect and also monitor the supply of essential services, water and delivery of groceries.

“The OSD with his team sung songs in the badminton court. The residents not only sung with officials but also applauded their work. They are working round-the-clock to provide essential goods to our societies during this time of crisis,” said Rajiva Singh, president of apartment owners association of Stellar Kings Court Society, Sector 50, and the president of federation of apartment owners association.