At least 500 FIRs registered in Gautam Budh Nagar since lockdown started, 289 arrested

noida

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:04 IST

Till April 3, day 9 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the Gautam Budh Nagar police had registered 507 FIRs against violators, fined more than 4,700 vehicles and arrested 289 people.

On March 24, the prime minister had announced a three-week lockdown starting March 25 to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease. Only essential services and vehicles and people engaged in these services were exempt from the lockdown. However, the first day of the lockdown saw residents throw caution to the wind, forcing the Gauatm Budh Nagar police to crack down.

“Compliance is being ensured in the district and stern action is being taken in case of any violation. Till April 3, 507 FIRs had been lodged against violators of the lockdown and Section 144 (which forbids gathering of more than four people) in Gautam Budh Nagar. In this regard, 289 people have also been arrested,” said commissioner of police, Alok Singh in a statement released by police.

Police officials also said that 33,426 vehicles have been screened and 4,740 challans issued, while 373 vehicles have been seized for infractions. Police has also recovered ₹85,200 as penalty from violators.

“Three complaints were registered under the Essential Commodities Act and three people were arrested for the same. In the entire district, 132 barriers have been put up and only people engaged in essential services are allowed to move,” the police commissioner said.

Police officials are patrolling the district while units of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) are also carrying out flag marches. The department has also deployed drones to monitor the situation, police said.

A dozen men were arrested by the Sector 20 police on April 1 in Sector 16, thereby violating section 144. Badalpur police also nabbed two men on April 2 for circulating messages on social media that could have created disharmony. Bisrakh police also arrested a shop owner for allegedly selling goods at increased prices on March 30.